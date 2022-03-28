Banks weigh shift from T-bill rates as margins get squeezed

While T-bill rates have increased, they still remain below the repo rate, said Gupta. Borrowers understand that sooner or later, the monetary policy committee (MPC) would hike the repo rate and when that happens, T-bill rates would go up much faster than the MCLR benchmark, and it may make sense for corporate borrowers to use the T-bill rate only if the difference with MCLR is 120-150 bps, he added.

