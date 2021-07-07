Banks  worry as Future Group asset sale stalls

“The ability of a recent debt recast to rescue Future Retail now solely depends on the company’s ability to sell assets and infuse funds even as the wait for a takeover by Reliance Industries grows longer," said a senior banker, one of the two people cited above. “While Reliance Industries has been supporting Future’s operations, the company still has to meet the asset-sale commitments made as part of the recast deal. For instance, the company planned to sell its insurance business to raise funds, but that has not happened yet."

