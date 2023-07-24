Banks in India wrote off bad loans totaling more than ₹2.09 lakh crore during the FY23, according to information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) queries. This brings the total loan write-offs by the banking sector to a significant ₹10.57 lakh crore in the past five years, as per data provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to The Indian Express.

