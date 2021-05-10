Bar on recovery, fewer work days cast shadow over banks in Kerala

“While supply chain disruptions could play out, the overall impact on corporate credit is expected to be moderate to minimal though stresses are likely to be seen by the MSME and retail borrowers. Ind-Ra expects a build-up of potential stresses in the unsecured lending books of banks and an increase in softer delinquencies in the microfinance institutions segment. The assessment could change if there were to be a stringent national lockdown or a protracted normalization of activities due to the pandemic," the rating company said in a statement on Monday.

