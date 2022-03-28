Barclays PLC said it is buying back a slug of structured notes at a loss of about £450 million, or $591 million, after selling too many of them.

Structured notes are a type of debt instrument that is linked to an underlying reference such as the S&P 500 or oil. The British bank had registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to $20.8 billion of these notes. It exceeded the limit by $15.2 billion, the company said.

Barclays said it is conducting a review of the matter. Regulators, too, are “conducting inquiries and making requests for information," the bank said. As a result, the bank will delay the start of its £1 billion share-buyback program to the second quarter.

Barclays shares fell 3.6% on Monday after this news was released, their biggest drop in three weeks.

The bank is known for its large fixed-income business, so the mistake came as a surprise. Analysts and investors struggled to make sense of the announcement.

“I’ve seen a lot of structured note issuance but I’ve never seen this kind of matter before," said Joseph Dickerson, an equity research analyst at Jefferies.

“It looks like an operational or legal failure," said Jerome Legras, managing partner at Axiom Alternative Investments, a fund that specializes in bank debt. “It’s hard to believe they would do such a stupid thing. This honestly is the first time I’ve heard of something like this."

Barclays breached the limits of what is known as a shelf registration, which is put in place so an issuer can parcel out the sale of a chunk of bonds without seeking regulatory approval each time. The limit is typically outlined ahead of time in the bond prospectus and can be extended.

“In this case, it looks like they forgot to extend this limit," Mr. Legras said.

The holders of the structured notes include private individuals and funds. Barclays will have to buy the notes at the original purchase price. The estimated loss indicates that a substantial amount of the notes are currently trading below this level. In fact, Barclays is more underwater on the notes than it appears: The bank’s calculation includes tax breaks associated with the loss.

Barclays flagged issues with some exchange-traded notes a few weeks ago, when it stopped selling or issuing iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETNs maturing in 2041 and iPath Series B S&P 500 Vix Short-Term Futures ETNs due in 2048. At the time, the bank said it didn’t have sufficient capacity to support more sales or issuance.

Barclays said the loss will dent its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key metric of financial health, but it is expected to remain within the bank’s target range of 13% to 14% on March 31.

