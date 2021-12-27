Barclays to expand private banking in Singapore from its base in India

In Deloitte's 2021 competitive ranking of wealth management centres, Singapore came in second to Switzerland. Deloitte cites Singapore's strengths as being a neutral business hub, with a strong track record for innovation. High net worth individuals choose Singapore to park their investments because of its sound financial regulation, strong rule of law, political as well as economic stability. In addition, Singapore has built up a strong ecosystem of capabilities to support the growth of private banking. Between 2017 to 2019, there was a fivefold increase in the number of family offices in Singapore.

