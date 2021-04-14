Base effect to prop up credit growth in FY22

On the other hand, banks in India have crossed the milestone of ₹150 trillion in deposits, as inflows continue at a staggering pace. Deposits had touched the ₹100-trillion mark in September 2016 and had crossed ₹50 trillion in February 2011. Outstanding bank deposits stood at ₹151.13 trillion as on 26 March, the last fortnight of the financial year, showed data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This translates into a growth of 11.3% from the same period last year.