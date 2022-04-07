Based on fiat currency, India's digital currency to not bear interest, says deputy governor Rabi Sankar

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The central bank digital currency (CBDC) would be one-to-one convertible with the sovereign currency. Things like whether it should pay interest are clearly not there because currency as such does not pay interest, Sankar said
MUMBAI :
The digital currency planned by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to be interest-bearing since the sovereign currency it would be based on does not pay interest, said deputy governor T Rabi Sankar on Thursday.
While this is one approach, there is another way to look at digital currencies. In the second approach, Sankar said, the CBDC is a variant of a central bank liability and is a variant of a currency. Under this approach, there can be issues related to whether these currencies will be interest-bearing and would enable central banks in advanced economies to deal with the shortcoming of not possessing an instrument which has a negative interest.
“The central bank digital currency (CBDC) would be one-to-one convertible with the sovereign currency. Things like whether it should pay interest are clearly not there because currency as such does not pay interest," Sankar said at a webinar organized by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.
As far as India is concerned, we are looking at CBDC as just the digital form of the paper currency, with no distinction whatsoever, said Sankar.
The global experience is virtually non-existent on a few things, he said. One of these is the way CBDCs can affect the banking system. According to him, CBDCs could affect the transactional demand for deposits in the banking system and therefore the ability to create credit by the banking system would also decline.
“To the extent low-cost transactional deposits move away from the banking system, the average cost of deposits might go up, which generally would lead to a slight upward pressure on the cost of funds in the system itself," said Sankar.
That said, there are offsetting factors to this. Sankar said that if a central bank introduces CBDC as an exact substitute for a currency which does not pay interest then there is no reason for people to hold on to it. This would mitigate the loss of deposits from the banking system.
“This is one of the factors we need to understand, and the only way this learning will come to us or to any central bank is to learn as you go," he added.
The other implication of CBDCs is on monetary policy. Global surveys done by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and others indicate that most central banks think it will have an impact on monetary policy and on transmission, he said. If the demand for CBDCs goes very high, then the leakage in the system will be heavy. This means that liquidity pumped in by the central bank would necessarily be very high to maintain the money supply necessary to keep the economy running.
The third issue that need to examined is of privacy and data protection, he said.
RBI will start issuing the much-awaited digital currency in fiscal 2023, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the Union budget in February.
