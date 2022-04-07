Based on fiat currency, India's digital currency to not bear interest, says deputy governor Rabi Sankar

The other implication of CBDCs is on monetary policy. Global surveys done by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and others indicate that most central banks think it will have an impact on monetary policy and on transmission, he said. If the demand for CBDCs goes very high, then the leakage in the system will be heavy. This means that liquidity pumped in by the central bank would necessarily be very high to maintain the money supply necessary to keep the economy running.

