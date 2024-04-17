Battery storage to EV finance: What World Bank's $1bn for SBI will support
Summary
- This funding comes at a crucial time where the global crude oil supply might be under duress after various conflicts in the Middle East
NEW DELHI : The World Bank plans to provide a $1 billion line of credit to the State Bank of India (SBI) to support the expansion of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and electric mobility in the country, two people aware of the development said, a move that helps India quicken its green energy transition.