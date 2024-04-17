Battery storage to EV finance: What World Bank's $1bn for SBI will support

A significant push for electric mobility will also bring about substantive savings for the country, given that the energy import dependent Indian economy is the world’s third largest energy consumer, and also the third largest global crude oil buyer. The government has been pushing EV adoption through schemes such as Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India, a ₹25,938 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the auto sector, including EVs, and a ₹18,100 crore PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell, as well as reducing the goods and services tax rate on EVs from 12% to 5% and on charging stations from 18% to 5%. Also, the ministry of road transport and highways has advised states to waive road tax on EVs.