Battle for deposits, coming soon to the branch network

However, analysts said banks will still lock horns over deposit rates this year. Some such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, have hiked deposit rates by 25 basis points after the Reserve Bank of India increased repo rate by 40 basis points at an off-cycle meeting in May. With the increase in cash reserve ratio (CRR) taking effect on 21 May, liquidity surplus in the system has come down. According to RBI data, the daily liquidity absorption from the banking system was ₹2.96 trillion on 31 May, down from ₹3.22 trillion on 20 May – a day before the CRR hike came into effect. About a month ago, liquidity absorption from the system was over ₹5 trillion.