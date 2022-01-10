How PSU banks got left behind in the loan market

In the wake of the pandemic, gross bank credit decelerated. FY21 saw a 5.4% year-on-year rise against 6% in FY20 and 13.4% in FY19. Bank industrial credit to large industry recorded a decline and was negative. However, with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) taking more credit, industry experienced a minimal credit growth of 0.03% in FY21. The farm sector was able to withstand the onslaught of the pandemic and loans to the sector clocked an 11.7% rise in FY21. In the services sector, gross bank credit contracted. In line with the past few years’ trend, retail loans rose by 12.3% in FY21.