Karnataka bandh: Pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka have announced a 12-hour statewide shutdown on March 22 to protest an alleged assault on a KSRTC bus conductor in Belagavi. The shutdown may impact the functioning of schools, colleges, banks, public transport, and other utility services.

Are banks closed on March 22? There is no official confirmation on whether the banks will be open or closed on March 22 due to Karnataka bandh. However, banks are typically closed on the fourth Saturday of every month. Since March 22 is the fourth Saturday, banks will remain closed across the country. RBI has also designated March 22 as a bank holiday in Patna due to Bihar Diwas.

When are banks closed? The Reserve Bank of India designates bank holidays on account of any national or regional festivals. Apart from festivals, banks are typically open on the first and third Saturdays of each month and remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank holidays in March In March, banks will remain closed for up to eight days in March, except on the weekends. Banks will remain closed on March 7, 13, 14, 15, 22, 27, 28 and 31, according to the bank holiday calendar RBI. This month, banks will be closed for eight days due to festivals such as Chapchar Kut, Holika Dahan/ Attukal Pongala, Holi, Yaosang, Bihar Diwas, Shab-I-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida and Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).

Karnataka bandh timings There will be a 12-hour statewide shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday, March 22.

Is Bengaluru closed on 22nd March? Some of the public services in Bengaluru will be closed for 12 hours on Saturday, March 22 due to Karnataka bandh.

What is the reason for Karnataka bandh? The Karnataka bandh call comes after a KSRTC bus conductor was allegedly attacked by pro-Marathi groups in Belagavi on February 22, for not speaking in Marathi, adding to the linguistic tensions in the region.

Maharashtra-Karnataka language issue Linguistic tensions in Karnataka over Marathi stem from the long-standing border dispute with Maharashtra, especially in the northern Belagavi region with a sizable Marathi-speaking population.