Bengaluru bandh tomorrow: Are banks open or closed on March 22 in Karnataka?

Karnataka bandh: On March 22, Karnataka will shut down for a 12-hour bandh to protest against an attack on a KSRTC bus conductor. The bandh is likely to disrupt various public services.

Riya R Alex
Updated21 Mar 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Karnataka bandh: There is a statewide shutdown on March 22.(PTI)

Karnataka bandh: Pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka have announced a 12-hour statewide shutdown on March 22 to protest an alleged assault on a KSRTC bus conductor in Belagavi. The shutdown may impact the functioning of schools, colleges, banks, public transport, and other utility services.

Are banks closed on March 22?

There is no official confirmation on whether the banks will be open or closed on March 22 due to Karnataka bandh. However, banks are typically closed on the fourth Saturday of every month. Since March 22 is the fourth Saturday, banks will remain closed across the country. RBI has also designated March 22 as a bank holiday in Patna due to Bihar Diwas.

When are banks closed?

The Reserve Bank of India designates bank holidays on account of any national or regional festivals. Apart from festivals, banks are typically open on the first and third Saturdays of each month and remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank holidays in March

In March, banks will remain closed for up to eight days in March, except on the weekends. Banks will remain closed on March 7, 13, 14, 15, 22, 27, 28 and 31, according to the bank holiday calendar RBI. This month, banks will be closed for eight days due to festivals such as Chapchar Kut, Holika Dahan/ Attukal Pongala, Holi, Yaosang, Bihar Diwas, Shab-I-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida and Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).

Karnataka bandh timings

There will be a 12-hour statewide shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday, March 22.

Is Bengaluru closed on 22nd March?

Some of the public services in Bengaluru will be closed for 12 hours on Saturday, March 22 due to Karnataka bandh.

What is the reason for Karnataka bandh?

The Karnataka bandh call comes after a KSRTC bus conductor was allegedly attacked by pro-Marathi groups in Belagavi on February 22, for not speaking in Marathi, adding to the linguistic tensions in the region.

Maharashtra-Karnataka language issue

Linguistic tensions in Karnataka over Marathi stem from the long-standing border dispute with Maharashtra, especially in the northern Belagavi region with a sizable Marathi-speaking population.

After Maharashtra's creation on May 1, 1960, the state staked claim over 865 villages, including Belgaon (now Belgavi), Karwar, and Nippani. Maharashtra wants these villages under its jurisdiction, while Karnataka has refused to give up these territories.

First Published:21 Mar 2025, 07:59 AM IST
