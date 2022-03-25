Beware of QR code scam: SBI warns its customers; All you need to know

Beware of QR code scam: SBI warns its customers; All you need to know1 min read . 10:22 AM IST
The QR codes have become an increasingly popular modus operandi among fraudsters to cheat people
The country's top lender State Bank of India has warned its customers about the QR code scan. The public lender has alerted people not to scan unknown QR codes and enter UPI pins.
Digital payments have become dominant in the current times. With more and more people moving to online transactions, fraud related to the same too has been on the rise. However, one must be extremely cautious while carrying out any online transaction. The QR codes have become an increasingly popular modus operandi among fraudsters to cheat people.
SBI has shared a short video explaining how scanning QR codes will result in debiting money from your bank account.
SBI has tweeted, " Scan QR Code and receive money? #YehWrongNumberHai. Beware of QR code scam! Think before you scan, do not scan unknown, unverified QR codes. Stay Alert and Stay #SafeWithSBI!"
What are QR codes?
It is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels in a square-shaped grid. The data stored in a QR code can include website URLs, phone numbers, or up to 4,000 characters of text. The first QR code system was invented by the Japanese company Denso Wave, a Toyota subsidiary on the year 1994.
