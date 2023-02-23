BHIM SBIPay: SBI rolls out real-time payment with Singapore
The facility offered through SBI's Bhim SBIPay app will allow fund transfers from India to Singapore through registered mobile numbers, and from Singapore to India using the UPI ID
NEW DELHI : State Bank of India (SBI) Wednesday announced a partnership with PayNow—the online payment system of Singapore—for cross-border payments, a day after both the countries established a real-time payments system linkage using the UPI platform.
