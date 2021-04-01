BHIM UPI transactions more than double to 273 crore in March

The value of BHIM UPI transactions during March stood at ₹5,04,886 crore against that of ₹2,06,462 crore in the year-ago month

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The number of transactions through BHIM UPI more than doubled to 273 crore in March 2021, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data released on Thursday.

The number of transactions through BHIM UPI more than doubled to 273 crore in March 2021, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data released on Thursday.

The value of UPI transactions during the month stood at ₹5,04,886 crore against that of ₹2,06,462 crore in the year-ago month.

In February 2021, the number of BHIM UPI transactions were 229 crore valued at ₹4,25,062 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The real time settlement with IMPS carried out 36.31 crore transactions worth ₹3,27,234.43 crore in March 2021.

Of the others, the Bharat Billpay transactions were 3.52 crore of ₹5,195.76 crore during the month and the transactions through NETC FASTag for automatic toll collection at toll plazas stood at 19.32 crore worth ₹3,086.32 crore, the NPCI data showed.