Big assets, bigger responsibilities: RBI's message to India’s largest non-banks

Interestingly, market participants had suggested to the central bank that the threshold be increased to ₹2.5 trillion. RBI, however retained the ₹1 trillion threshold, noting that it is based on the current profile of the NBFC sector and the analysis of financial profiles of the existing upper layer NBFCs. It also clarified that this threshold would be reviewed every three years, instead of the earlier five-year timeline. This is a forward-looking approach, as it gives RBI the flexibility to recalibrate the framework every three years, depending upon the demand, growth and projections in the overall business of NBFCs.