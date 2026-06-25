Big assets, bigger responsibilities: RBI's message to India’s largest non-banks

On 24 June 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) overhauled the legal frameworks for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). These changes simplify the way ‘upper layer’ NBFCs are identified and also tighten the regulatory framework of government-owned NBFCs.
The most important change is the introduction of a clear test for identifying upper layer NBFCs. Earlier, RBI followed a score-based approach that involved a degree of regulatory assessment and subjectivity. However, under the new framework, NBFCs with a minimum asset size of ₹1 trillion as per its latest annual audited balance sheet will be classified in the upper layer. This replaces the earlier subjectivity-based regime with a more transparent and threshold-based test.
Interestingly, market participants had suggested to the central bank that the threshold be increased to ₹2.5 trillion. RBI, however retained the ₹1 trillion threshold, noting that it is based on the current profile of the NBFC sector and the analysis of financial profiles of the existing upper layer NBFCs. It also clarified that this threshold would be reviewed every three years, instead of the earlier five-year timeline. This is a forward-looking approach, as it gives RBI the flexibility to recalibrate the framework every three years, depending upon the demand, growth and projections in the overall business of NBFCs.