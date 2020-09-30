Big banks look to cash in on festival demand as credit stagnates

The pandemic has disrupted the flow of credit and is also expected to lead to a surge in bad loans as people’s ability to repay loans have declined in the last few months. However, some believe there is a gradual pickup in credit demand as things start to stabilise. Credit bureau TransUnion Cibil said that inquiry volumes for home loans, although still below January and February 2020, were back to the same levels seen during the same time last year in July and August.