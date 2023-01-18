Big banks might face breakup, top regulator says
BY ANDREW ACKERMAN | UPDATED 1月 17, 2023 04:21 下午 EST
Big banks may need to be broken into smaller pieces if they become too big to manage and are unable to fix significant regulatory lapses, a top federal banking regulator said in a warning shot across Wall Street on Tuesday.
A bank’s failure to resolve longstanding deficiencies despite reprimands from its regulators and onerous restrictions such as caps on its growth are evidence that a firm is unmanageable and needs to be broken up, acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu said.
Mr. Hsu’s remarks don’t target any specific bank to be broken up but appear to highlight concerns about firms like Wells Fargo & Co., which has struggled to resolve longstanding problems despite repeated enforcement actions and billions paid in penalties.
Wells, which is overseen by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, has said it is dramatically shrinking its home-lending business following a string of scandals and a record fine from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to settle allegations that it harmed more than 16 million people with deposit accounts, auto loans and mortgages. It has operated under a growth cap imposed by the Federal Reserve since 2018.
A spokesman for Wells Fargo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Banks can become so big and complex “that control failures, risk management breakdowns, and negative surprises occur too frequently," Mr. Hsu said, speaking at the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank. “Not because of weak management, but because of the sheer size and complexity of the organization."
“In short, effective management is not infinitely scalable," he said.
Mr. Hsu said his office already uses a framework to escalate problems at large banks that includes raising penalties for firms that fail to fix problems quickly. Officials are discussing steps to provide more transparency about the framework, he said.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is an independent bureau of the Treasury Department. It oversees about 1,100 banks with total assets of $15 trillion, some two-thirds of the total in the U.S. banking system, making it one of the most powerful regulators alongside the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Tuesday’s remarks are consistent with others made by the Biden administration and its top regulators, who are seeking to address concerns that the steady growth of the nation’s largest banks has introduced new risks to the financial system.
Much of that work to date is focused on how to address a recent wave of regional bank mergers, an issue Mr. Hsu has repeatedly raised as a financial stability concern.
Some officials have also called for tougher punishments against firms that repeatedly violate the law. Rohit Chopra, the head of the CFPB, has argued some recidivists may be unable to operate in a safe and sound manner and ought to lose access to federal deposit insurance or their ability to stay in business.
On Tuesday, Mr. Hsu said the most effective and efficient way to successfully fix issues at a bank deemed too big to manage is to simplify it by divesting businesses, curtailing operations and reducing complexity.
A bank’s size and complexity is the core problem that needs to be solved, he added, “not the weaknesses of its systems and processes or the unwillingness or incompetence of its senior leaders," he said.
The larger and more expansive a bank’s operations become, the more likely it is to assume that individual problems are isolated and reflective of a bad apple than concerned there might be similar problems lurking elsewhere in the organization, Mr. Hsu said.
While rogue actors do exist, significant problems are typically “multi-causal and reflect deeper, unseen weaknesses, which if unaddressed can manifest as further incidents in the future," he said.
Separately, the Federal Reserve Tuesday gave instructions to the six largest U.S. banks on how to analyze the impact of several scenarios related to climate change on parts of their portfolios. The pilot program will have no regulatory consequences for the banks and was billed as a learning exercise, Fed officials said.
One scenario envisions a hurricane striking an unspecified location in the northeastern U.S., a test of how the banks’ real-estate portfolios could be affected. Another scenario imagines the U.S. reaching “net zero" emissions of greenhouse gasses by 2050.