Big banks might face breakup, top regulator says

Wells, which is overseen by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, has said it is dramatically shrinking its home-lending business following a string of scandals and a record fine from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to settle allegations that it harmed more than 16 million people with deposit accounts, auto loans and mortgages. It has operated under a growth cap imposed by the Federal Reserve since 2018.

