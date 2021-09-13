Large US banks typically choose a company veteran when they hire a chief financial officer, a pattern highlighted Friday when Bank of America Corp. named a new CFO.

The pick, Alastair Borthwick, previously led BofA’s global commercial banking unit and before that was co-head of its global capital markets division. Mr. Borthwick, who joined the Charlotte, N.C.-based company in 2005, is set to succeed departing finance chief Paul Donofrio. Mr. Donofrio, who joined BofA in 1999 and was CFO for six years, will focus on sustainable finance.

Complex balance sheets, tight regulatory oversight and the global nature of their business lead banks to build deep benches of finance talent to be able to fill positions internally, recruiters and analysts said.

“You have to have some of that DNA, the background," said Peter Crist, chairman of Crist Kolder Associates, an executive search firm. For that reason, banks rarely run outside searches for CFO positions, Mr. Crist said.

“Anyone who understands these balance sheets has an advantage," said Nathan Stovall, an analyst at research firm S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Bank of America’s appointment follows similar moves at rival banks in recent years, according to Crist Kolder data. JPMorgan Chase & Co. in May elevated Jeremy Barnum to the CFO post to succeed Jennifer Piepszak, who now co-heads the consumer-banking operation. Ms. Piepszak herself was internally promoted to the CFO post in 2019 after running JPMorgan’s credit-card business.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. in recent years also have hired insiders to lead their finance functions.

Wells Fargo & Co. is one recent exception, having named a finance chief from outside the bank in October 2020. Michael Santomassimo joined from Bank of New York Mellon Corp., where he previously served as CFO.

When banks hire externally for finance positions, it is often for deputy-level roles, such as CFO or head of a business unit, according to Robert Iommazzo, managing partner in the finance and risk practice at recruiting firm SEBA International.

Banks make it a priority to groom internal candidates for finance positions, according to Cathy Logue, who heads the CFO and financial practice group at search firm Stanton Chase. “We see them having very formal rotation programs where people are given opportunities to see different business units, including finance, and that gives them broader exposure to the business," Ms. Logue said.

Internal promotions to the CFO seat have become more common in other industries as well, according to Crist Kolder. At companies in the S&P 500 and Fortune 500, outsiders accounted for 34% of CFOs between January and June of this year, the firm said, down from 43% in 2020 and 40% in 2019.

For some bank executives, a CFO promotion can be a steppingstone to the corner office. More than a quarter of financial-sector chief executives in the S&P 500 and Fortune 500 previously served as CFO, according to Crist Kolder, the highest proportion of any industry.

At Bank of America, Mr. Donofrio, the company’s departing CFO, was an internal hire following a stint as head of global corporate credit and transaction banking. In the CFO role, he succeeded Bruce Thompson, who also came from inside the organization.

The bank on Friday announced other executive moves alongside Mr. Borthwick’s promotion.

“Core to our long-term progress is our ongoing effort to develop generations of diverse leaders who are deeply experienced," Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said in a memo to employees. “We are able to promote and expand colleagues from inside the company resulting in new opportunities, smooth transitions, and continued momentum," he said.

The company declined to comment beyond its release.

