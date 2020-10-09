RBI rationalises risk weights on home loans; big boost for real estate sector

"In recognition of the role of the real estate sector in generating employment and economic activity, it has been decided to rationalise the risk weights and link them to LTV ratios only for all new housing loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022," the RBI chief Shaktikanta Das said. With lowering of risk weightage, the requirement of capital provision for banks will come down. This move may cheer the homebuyers and give a boost much needed boost to real estate sector ahead of festive season.