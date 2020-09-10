Big fund transfers may need bank visits

Adhil Shetty, chief executive, BankBazaar, said the limits vary depending on the customer segment, the tool used for transaction and the channel. “Some banks allow customers to transfer as much as ₹25 lakh, while others restrict it to ₹10 lakh. For instance, one bank limits NEFT transfer to ₹2 lakh, but allows multiple transactions for a total value of ₹25 lakh or third-party transfer limit chosen by customers."