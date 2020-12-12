Big private lenders see their coffers swell

A wider network, better capital position and stronger market perception are helping larger private sector banks expand their deposit base much quicker than their smaller peers, especially the vintage private banks, showed data from Capitaline.

Events at some banks and non-banks in the past one year that attracted regulatory interventions could have led to greater faith in bigger banks.

For instance, deposits at HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank as on 30 September were 20% higher from a year ago, despite the two banks already having large outstanding deposits.

On an absolute basis, HDFC Bank saw a growth of ₹2.07 trillion, while rival ICICI Bank’s deposits rose ₹1.36 trillion in the 12 months to September 2020, showed data from Capitaline.

Other private lenders like Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank also saw their deposits rise by ₹51,496 crore and ₹28,493 crore, respectively, as on 30 September from a year earlier, the data showed.

However, the picture is quite different for some smaller old private banks like South Indian Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and the erstwhile Lakshmi Vilas Bank, with all three seeing a decline in total deposits.

Deposits at City Union Bank and RBL Bank rose a little above 2% in the same period.

“I would tend to believe that the scepticism is more in terms of the old private sector vs new private sector banks for customers. But it is definitely not because of customers chasing interest rates as larger banks tend to offer lower deposit rates," said a senior economist, adding that the increase in deposit insurance to ₹5 lakh should have soothed customers’ nerves.

A former banker at an old private lender had earlier told Mint that some of the vintage lenders have strong political connections, with corporate governance taking a back seat in many cases.

A recent example of an old private bank requiring regulatory intervention is capital-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), which was merged with the local subsidiary of Singapore-based DBS Bank.

Trouble was brewing even at Dhanlaxmi Bank a couple of months ago when shareholders rejected the appointment of a chief executive officer chosen by the Reserve Bank of India.

This comes at a time when banks are awash in a tide of liquidity, with deposits still rising.

As on 25 September, bank deposits rose 10.51%, as against a 5.14% rise in bank credit, highlighting lenders’ reluctance to lend as well as the lack of credit demand.

Deposit growth has since moved to 10.89%, and credit improved marginally to 5.82%, as on 20 November.

“The liquidity surplus can be ascribed to deposit growth outpacing credit growth persistently," Care Ratings said in a report on 5 December.

Given curtailed cashflows and an uncertain recovery in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, customers are saving more than before.

India’s household financial savings climbed to 21.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the June quarter from 7.9% in the year earlier, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India’s November bulletin.

According to the central bank, the propensity of households to save may have risen significantly during the pandemic on two counts.

Firstly, the households would have been forced to save more, being unable to consume up to their normal levels and secondly, they may have raised their precautionary savings due to uncertainty about their future incomes.

