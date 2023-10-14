Big-Bank Profits May Be Higher, but for How Much Longer?

Likewise, while banks remain confident about Americans’ financial health generally, they are still expecting consumer credit to weaken—or “normalize," in their parlance—from the exceptional levels of the pandemic. Citigroup said that its net charge-off rates in credit cards would hit prepandemic levels by the end of the year, suggesting a jump from a loss rate of 2.72% in its branded card unit in the third quarter to a range of 3% to 3.25%. Those results wouldn’t be bad by any stretch. In fact, JPMorgan lowered its full-year 2023 credit-card net charge-off forecast from 2.6% to 2.5%. But they do imply that things won’t stay as rosy as they have been in the recent past.