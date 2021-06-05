BoB board approves setting off 11,048 cr losses against share premium account

The Board of Directors of the bank has approved the proposal on June 5, 2021, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing. The bank is to set off its accumulated losses of ₹11,048.44 crore as of March 31, 2021, by utilising an equivalent amount standing to the credit of share premium account of bank as on the date of set off and take the same into account during current financial year 2021-22, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}