In a luxury-focussed card market, BoB Card bets on health and insurance
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 11 Jan 2026, 10:08 am IST
Summary
With rising medical costs and changing customer preferences reshaping how credit cards are used, BoB Card is moving away from one-size-fits-all offerings towards cohort-specific products.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : As most credit card issuers chase premium experiences and luxury rewards to drive higher spending, BoB Card is betting on healthcare, wellness and insurance-led benefits to carve a niche for itself.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story