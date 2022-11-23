BoB cuts home loan interest rates by 25 bps to 8.25% for a limited period

The effective rate of interest for Baroda Home Loans to non-staff members ranges from 8.25% to 9.85% for those who are salaried and from 8.30% to 9.95% for those who are not. While the interest rate currently in effect for Baroda Home Loan to staff members is 8.50%. BoB grants terms that can last up to 30 years and depending on your job status—employed or self-employed with regular income—you can apply for a home loan from Bank of Baroda when you are at least 21 years old. CIBIL score determines the rate of interest for a home loan. Nevertheless, a CIBIL Score of 701 or more is typically regarded as adequate.