BoB cuts home loan interest rates by 25 bps to 8.25% for a limited time period

One of the top public sector banks in India, Bank of Baroda (BoB), today declared that commencing on November 14, 2022, it has lowered its home loan interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 8.25% per annum for a limited period. One of the most competitive and affordable interest rates for home loans is available right now for home loan borrowers. Till December 31, 2022, this cheap rate is offered. The bank additionally waived off processing fees to 100% in addition to the 25 bps reduction in interest rate. For both balance transfers and new home loan applications, the new rate, which commences at 8.25% p.a., is available to borrowers. This special rate is linked to a borrower’s credit profile, said Bank of Baroda (BoB) in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}