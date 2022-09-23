BoB debuts Khushiyon ka Tyohaar festive campaign with attractive offers on loans

“In addition to the festive offers on loan products, customers also have the opportunity to earn higher interest with the Baroda Tiranga Deposit scheme. This is a special fixed deposit that offers higher interest rates. The Baroda Tiranga Deposits are available in two tenor buckets – offering interest rates of 5.75% p.a. for 444 days and 6.00% p.a. for 555 days. Further, senior citizens earn an additional interest rate of 0.50% p.a., while Non-Callable Deposits above Rs.15 lakh will get 0.15% p.a. extra. The Baroda Tiranga Deposit scheme is available throughout the festival season and closes on 31.12.2022," said Bank of Baroda in an official release.