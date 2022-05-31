Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  BoB Financial crosses 1-million credit card mark

BoB Financial crosses 1-million credit card mark

BFSL said that among other factors, the growth was driven by initiatives such as the launch of a completely revamped product suite in 2018; alliances with professional institutions in 2020; and implementation of a best-in-class processing platform and 100% digital onboarding in 2021.
1 min read . 06:45 PM ISTLivemint

Citing the RBI data, BFSL said that Bank of Baroda credit cards have grown nine times over the last four years – from 0.12 million cards in March 2018 to over 1.1 million cards in March 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI :BoB Financial Solutions Ltd (BFSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda that issues and manages the lender’s credit cards, on Tuesday said it has crossed the 1-million card mark.

MUMBAI :BoB Financial Solutions Ltd (BFSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda that issues and manages the lender’s credit cards, on Tuesday said it has crossed the 1-million card mark.

Citing data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the statement said that Bank of Baroda credit cards have grown nine times over the last four years – from 0.12 million cards in March 2018 to over 1.1 million cards in March 2022. Further, the monthly spends on credit cards have grown 10 times over the same period – from 80 crore in March 2018 to 830 crore in March 2022.

Citing data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the statement said that Bank of Baroda credit cards have grown nine times over the last four years – from 0.12 million cards in March 2018 to over 1.1 million cards in March 2022. Further, the monthly spends on credit cards have grown 10 times over the same period – from 80 crore in March 2018 to 830 crore in March 2022.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

It said that among other factors, the growth was driven by initiatives such as the launch of a completely revamped product suite in 2018; alliances with professional institutions in 2020; and implementation of a best-in-class processing platform and 100% digital onboarding in 2021.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Shailendra Singh, managing director and chief executive, BFSL said, “In 2017, we started on a journey of transforming BoB Financial into a leading credit card issuer in India. Crossing the 1-million credit cards mark is an important milestone."