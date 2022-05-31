BoB Financial crosses 1-million credit card mark

Citing data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the statement said that Bank of Baroda credit cards have grown nine times over the last four years – from 0.12 million cards in March 2018 to over 1.1 million cards in March 2022. Further, the monthly spends on credit cards have grown 10 times over the same period – from ₹80 crore in March 2018 to ₹830 crore in March 2022.