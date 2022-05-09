BoB launches digital co-lending platform to facilitate NBFC partnerships

Bank of Baroda Executive Director Vikramaditya Singh Khichi said, “The Digital Co-Lending Platform will pave the way for both Bank of Baroda and our NBFC partners to seamlessly integrate and enable lending to borrowers with improved TAT. Co-lending is a priority area for the Bank and we believe that this state-of-the-art platform will help to achieve significant milestones in the coming years. The Bank is targeting to partner with atleast 10 NBFCs and also to build a Rs.10,000 crore co-lending loan book through the digital platform in the next two years."