BoB to make high-value cheque verification system mandatory from this date

Customers of Bank of Baroda (BoB) should be aware that from next month, it is proposed to make Positive Pay confirmation mandatory for cheques issued for Rs. 5,00,000 and more.
Customers of Bank of Baroda (BoB) should be aware that from next month, it is proposed to make Positive Pay confirmation mandatory for cheques issued for Rs. 5,00,000 and more. Customers will be required to digitally validate key cheque details for authentication prior to payment, and this requirement will guarantee the security of your banking by shielding you from cheque fraud with the bank's Positive Pay System.
BoB has said in its official circular that “W.e.f. 01.08.2022, Positive Pay confirmation is proposed to be made mandatory for cheques issued for Rs.05.00 lacs & above. That means, cheques issued for these values shall be returned in the clearing/Intersol without payment, if positive pay confirmation is not provided on or after 01.08.2022."
“BOB Customers are requested to provide key details of the cheque before handing over to the beneficiaries, so that Bank at the time of presentment for payment in CTS clearing (as well as at other than base branch of BOB) can pass the High Value cheques without any reconfirmation phone call by the base Branch," the bank has further noted.
“Committed to ensure the security of your banking. With Positive Pay System, we are here to protect you from cheque frauds. Cheques of Rs. 5 lakh & above are confirmed before payment," BoB has alerted its customers through its Twitter handle.
Positive Pay can be used to validate cheques for Rs. 50,000 and above using M Connect+, Baroda Net Banking (BOBiBanking), through a branch, or by SMS. Customers must input six mandatory details for Positive Pay confirmations, including payee's name, cheque date, amount, account number, cheque number and transaction code. If the submitted key details match those on the physical cheque submitted in the CTS clearing, the cheque will be accepted; otherwise, it will be cancelled if Positive pay system confirmations are not made or provided.
Against modifying or deleting a submitted Positive pay system confirmation, BoB has stated in its circular that “There is no option for Modification or deletion of a registered confirmation in any mode because, modification/deletion could not takes place once the data will be submitted to the server provided by the National Payment Corporation of India. However, customers can stop the payment of issued cheques at any point of time before its presentment / payment in CTS clearing or at counter."
How to submit Positive Pay confirmation?
Customers of BoB can provide Positive Pay confirmations through the following channels/modes as per the website of BoB.
1. Mobile Banking (Baroda M-Connect Plus): - Enter log in credentials > select option> Request Services> Positive Pay Confirmation > Select operative account > Enter Cheque number > response to the rest of the mandatory fields 1. Amount 2. Payee’s name and 3. Date 4. Transaction Code > Confirm>MPIN>Submit.
2. Net Banking (BOBibanking): - Enter log in credentials > select option > Services > Cheque Book > Centralized Positive Pay Mechanism > response to the mandatory fields > 1. Select operative account > Cheque number 3. Amount 4. Payee’s name and 4. Date 5. Transaction Code > Confirm>Transaction Password >Submit
3. By Branch visit: - Customers can visit any BOB Branch to provide their Positive Pay confirmation. Customers must fill out the required fields on the specified application format and are required to submit their confirmations within the branch's business hours.
4. SMS: - Customers must use the virtual mobile number 8422009988 to confirm to the recipient that their issued cheques are valid. The payee's name must be entered with no spaces and all input fields must have spaces.
5. Call Center: - Upon completing the customer identification procedure, a customer can submit their Positive Pay confirmation by calling the toll-free numbers 1800 258 4455 or 1800 102 4455.
“Confirmations submitted/verified up to 06.00 PM (daily) through any channel/ mode will only be processed for the next clearing session. Afterwards, all the confirmations will be processed for subsequent clearing session. Confirmation through Branches can be provided during the normal business hours of the respective Branch. Rest all the modes/channels will be available 24x7 to provide the Positive Pay confirmations," said BoB in its circular.