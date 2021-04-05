Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >BoI to allot preferential shares to govt for 3,000cr capital infusion

BoI to allot preferential shares to govt for 3,000cr capital infusion

Premium
Bank of India shares closed at 67.25 apiece on BSE, down 3.72% from the previous close.
1 min read . 04:45 PM IST PTI

Bank of India today said it has convened an EGM of shareholders this month for seeking approval to the allotment of preferential shares to the government for 3,000 crore

NEW DELHI : State-run Bank of India on Monday said it has convened an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders this month for seeking approval to the allotment of preferential shares to the government for 3,000 crore.

State-run Bank of India on Monday said it has convened an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders this month for seeking approval to the allotment of preferential shares to the government for 3,000 crore.

The bank on March 31 had informed about getting 3,000 crore capital infusion from the government.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The bank on March 31 had informed about getting 3,000 crore capital infusion from the government.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The board of directors of the bank will be considering preferential allotment of equity shares of 3,000 crore to Government of India after obtention of shareholder's approval in the extra ordinary general meeting and other related regulatory approvals.

"This proposal will be considered by circulation on or after April 8th, 2021," it said.

Bank of India shares closed at 67.25 apiece on BSE, down 3.72% from the previous close.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.