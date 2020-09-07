Home >Industry >Banking >BoM, IOB slash MCLR by up to 10 bps
Bank of Maharashtra (Bloomberg )
Bank of Maharashtra (Bloomberg )

BoM, IOB slash MCLR by up to 10 bps

1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2020, 08:47 PM IST PTI

State-run Bank of Maharashtra has slashed its marginal cost of funds based lending rate by up to 10 basis points for select tenors

State-run Bank of Maharashtra has slashed its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points for select tenors effective Monday.

Its peer Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) also said it will cut its MCLR by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors effective September 10.

Bank of Maharashtra has reduced its one-year and six-month MCLR to 7.30% (from 7.40%) and 7.25% (from 7.30%) respectively, it said in a release.

For overnight, one-month and three-month tenors, the Pune-based lender's MCLRs have been revised to 6.80%t, 7% and 7.20% respectively.

In a filing to exchanges, IOB said its one-year MCLR has been revised to 7.55%from 7.65%, effective September 10.

Three-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.45% from 7.55%.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Bloomberg

Bank of Maharashtra to raise 1,000 crore bonds by December end, says CEO

2 min read . 20 Aug 2020
The new reset frequency of 6 months will be applicable for new loans, a customer care executive of SBI said

SBI changes MCLR-linked loan's reset frequency to 6 months

1 min read . 04 Sep 2020
Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank has been allocated Rs4,694 crore under the government’s Rs88,000 crore of recapitalization programme for public sector banks. Photo: Mint

IOB posts Q1 net profit of 121 crore

1 min read . 20 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout