BoM organises credit outreach programme; sanctions loans worth 1,300 cr

BoM organises credit outreach programme; sanctions loans worth 1,300 cr

1 min read . 07:34 PM ISTPTI
NEW DELHI :State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has organised a credit outreach programme under which it sanctioned loans worth about 1,300 crore.

These loans were distributed by the bank's Executive Director Asheesh Pandey and General Manager Chitra Datar across various segments including housing, education, MSME and agriculture, BoM said in a statement on Saturday.

Loans were sanctioned to over 200 customers across Delhi, Noida and Chandigarh.

Speaking at the event, Pandey said the bank is also planning to integrate technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to give their users a better experience.

The focus of the lender on the RAM -- Retail, Agriculture and MSME -- segment and the services offered by the bank to salaried class is second to none, Datar said.

The bank provides the lowest rate of interest on housing and personal loans across the industry, she claimed.

