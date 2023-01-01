BoM organises credit outreach programme; sanctions loans worth 1,300 cr

These loans were distributed by the bank's Executive Director Asheesh Pandey and General Manager Chitra Datar across various segments including housing, education, MSME and agriculture, BoM said in a statement
NEW DELHI :State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has organised a credit outreach programme under which it sanctioned loans worth about ₹1,300 crore.
These loans were distributed by the bank's Executive Director Asheesh Pandey and General Manager Chitra Datar across various segments including housing, education, MSME and agriculture, BoM said in a statement on Saturday.
