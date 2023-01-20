Bombay HC quashes write-off of Yes Bank's AT1 bonds: Report1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:36 PM IST
The bonds were written off as part of a restructuring plan to rescue Yes Bank in March 2020.
The Bombay High Court, in an oral pronouncement on Friday, quashed the write-off of additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds issued by Yes Bank Ltd, reported Reuters according to its legal sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×