Bombay HC to hear mutual fund plea on AT1 bond writedowns

The Bombay high court will hear a petition from Axis Trustee Services Ltd on 11 March challenging the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) draft reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank Ltd.

Axis Trustee, the debenture trustee for the AT1 bonds, gave notice of filing of the petition to the RBI, central government and Yes Bank Ltd through a letter, a copy of which was seen by Mint.

The debenture trustee represents all bondholders including other mutual funds and retail investors. However, it is unclear whether consent of all the bondholders was obtained for the legal challenge mounted by Axis Trustee. The development comes as the country’s fourth-largest private lender was placed under a moratorium by RBI and its perpetual debt additional tier-1 (AT1 bonds) would become worthless if RBI does ask mutual funds to write down their value. AT1 bonds are annual coupon-bearing perpetual bonds. This means that they have no fixed maturity date. However, they do have call dates, typically at the end of five years.

The bank is estimated to have issued AT1 bonds worth ₹8,800 crore. Much of these bonds are held by institutional investors, but a small portion is also held by individuals.

Under the draft resolution scheme, the RBI plan envisages a write-down of the value of the AT1 bonds issued by Yes Bank. The draft “Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020" proposal reads: “The instruments qualifying as additional tier-1 capital, issued by Yes Bank under Basel-III framework, shall stand written down permanently, in full, with effect from the appointed date." The draft is open for comments until 9 March.

“While the RBI scheme is still at the draft stage, the central bank has the power to ask mutual funds to write down the AT1 bonds issued by Yes Bank, in order to protect the interest of depositors and to avoid a systemic risk. This, in a way, would also sweeten the deal for an incoming investor who will not have to bear the repayment obligations for the bond," said Sandip Bhagat, founding partner of law firm S&R Associates.

According to Basel III norms, the AT1 capital of a bank can be reduced to zero, something the RBI did with Yes Bank when it announced its draft reconstruction scheme on 6 March.

“However, if the scheme does get finalized, the court will have to be convinced that the RBI should make an exception to the provisions of Basel III norms to protect the interests of AT1 bondholders," he said.

