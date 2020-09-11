Bond auction devolves again as RBI refuses to yield

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday declined to give into investor demands of high returns as buyers refrained from ₹18,000 crore of sovereign papers.

This is the third time in five auctions that primary dealers, the underwriters of bond auctions had to step in. Today's development shows that the rate demanded by the market is not what RBI believes to be the right rate at this point in time. The central bank said in a press release on Friday that primary dealers had to buy ₹17,970 core in government securities.

“RBIs action clearly sends out the message that the market yields are higher than where RBI believes is the appropriate rate and as manager of the government debt has passed up the high yield offers of money," said Harihar Krishnamoorthy, treasurer at FirstRand Bank Ltd. in Mumbai. “It signals that they foresee lower rates. Markets remain hopeful of measures like aggressive open market operations (OMOs) and direct funding of government borrowing or monetising to keep rates on lower side."

RBI on Friday sold the 10-year benchmark bond at a cut-off yield of 6.0214% cutoff yield versus 6.08% estimated in a Bloomberg survey. The yield on the 10-year bond closed down one basis point (bps) to 6.04% on Friday.

This comes in the backdrop of reports indicating the government might have to borrow more than it had budgeted as the covid-19 pandemic stretches its finances. Reuters reported on 1o September that revenue shortfalls are likely to force the government to borrow more, but it will only consider monetising its deficit as a last resort.

