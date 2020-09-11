Bond auction devolves again as RBI refuses to yield

Bond auction devolves again as RBI refuses to yield1 min read . 05:33 PM IST
- RBI on Friday sold the 10-year benchmark bond at a cut-off yield of 6.0214% cutoff yield versus 6.08% estimated in a Bloomberg survey
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday declined to give in to investor demands for high returns on sovereign debt of Rs18,000 crore.
This is the third time in five auctions that primary dealers, the underwriters of bond auctions, had to step in. Friday’s auction devolvement shows the rate demanded by the market is not what RBI believes to be the right rate at this time. Primary dealers had to buy Rs17,970 core in government securities, the central bank said in a press release on Friday.
“The RBI action clearly sends out the message that market yields are higher than where RBI believes is the appropriate rate and, as manager of the government debt, has passed up the high-yield offers of money," said Harihar Krishnamoorthy, treasurer at FirstRand Bank Ltd in Mumbai. “It signals that they foresee lower rates. Markets remain hopeful of measures such as aggressive open market operations and direct funding of government borrowing or monetising to keep rates on the lower side," Krishnamoorthy said.
The central bank on Friday sold the 10-year benchmark bond at a cut-off yield of 6.0214% versus the 6.08% estimated in a Bloomberg survey. The yield on the 10-year bond closed one basis point down to 6.04% on Friday.
This comes against the backdrop of reports indicating that the government might have to borrow more than it had budgeted for as the covid-19 pandemic stretches its finances.
Reuters had reported on 10 September that revenue shortfalls are likely to force the Union government to borrow more, but it will only consider monetizing its deficit as a last resort.
