Bond auction devolves again as RBI refuses to yield

“The RBI action clearly sends out the message that market yields are higher than where RBI believes is the appropriate rate and, as manager of the government debt, has passed up the high-yield offers of money," said Harihar Krishnamoorthy, treasurer at FirstRand Bank Ltd in Mumbai. “It signals that they foresee lower rates. Markets remain hopeful of measures such as aggressive open market operations and direct funding of government borrowing or monetising to keep rates on the lower side," Krishnamoorthy said.