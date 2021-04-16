Bond yields fall after RBI's bond auction devolves

So far in FY22, the total gross market borrowings of the Central government stands at ₹49,179 crore, which is marginally higher than ₹34,000 crs in FY21. For the fiscal, the Central government has budgeted for total gross market borrowings of ₹12 lakh crore, out of which ₹7.24 lakh crore will be raised in the first half. This is 60% of the total gross market borrowings for the fiscal. In FY21, the total gross market borrowings of the Central government stood at ₹13.7 lakh crore.