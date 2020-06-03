The acrimony between Yes Bank and its additional tier-1 (AT-1) bondholders has flared up with the latter sending legal notices to the bank questioning what they call inadequate disclosures in fund-raising plans. Yes Bank, in turn, has countered that the bondholders are merely creating hurdles in its fundraising and smooth functioning.

Yes Bank wrote down its AT-1 bonds worth ₹8,415 crore in the March quarter, upsetting large creditors including Nippon Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton India, Barclays and Kotak Mutual Fund. Subsequently, Axis Trustee Services Ltd, which represents several direct and indirect retail bondholders through mutual funds, insurance firms and provident funds, filed a case in Bombay High Court and obtained an order that subsequent action by the bank will be subject to further orders of the court.

What has angered the bondholders now is the bank’s plan, announced on 22 April, to seek shareholders’ nod to raise ₹5,000 crore. Since then, Axis Trustee has shot off two letters to the bank on 12 and 29 May, alleging the lender did not make full disclosures with respect to AT-1 bonds such as the pending court order and the implications a final court order could have on equity holders. As per the first notice, the bank only mentions that AT-1 bonds have been written off, while the bonds still exist, and not been extinguished with respect to the court order.

“The adjudication of the Hon’ble Court on the decision to write down the AT-1 bonds may have a bearing on all subsequent actions of the board of directors including activities such as raising additional capital on the basis that the AT-1 bonds have been written down. The part disclosure of the fact of extinguishment of the AT-1 bonds while omitting the mention of pendency of legal proceedings amounts to insufficient disclosure," said Axis Trustee in the legal notice.

Yes Bank said that the assertions are baseless and an attempt to create hurdles in the crucial fundraising exercise.

Despite no relief from the Bombay high court, the trustees are engaging in this proxy correspondence to undermine and interfere in the smooth functioning of the bank, said Yes Bank.

It asserted that the letter fails to appreciate the scope of resolution process. Yes Bank further termed the petition filed by Axis Trustee as immaterial (under listing norms) as it is non-maintainable and devoid of merit.

The matter did not end here; Axis Trustee in its final reply on 29 May said the bank has, as an afterthought to rebut trustees’ grievance of insufficient disclosures, has placed reliance on “so-called wide publicity of the litigation in order to imply that there is, therefore, no necessity for the adequate disclosures".

