Bondholders, Yes Bank divide widens over AT-1 bonds

What has angered the bondholders now is the bank’s plan, announced on 22 April, to seek shareholders’ nod to raise ₹5,000 crore. Since then, Axis Trustee has shot off two letters to the bank on 12 and 29 May, alleging the lender did not make full disclosures with respect to AT-1 bonds such as the pending court order and the implications a final court order could have on equity holders. As per the first notice, the bank only mentions that AT-1 bonds have been written off, while the bonds still exist, and not been extinguished with respect to the court order.