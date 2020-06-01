Borrowers approach banks to rework loan pacts as earnings fall

A force majeure implies disruption caused by an unanticipated and chance occurrence beyond the control of either party. “While a lot of borrowers have been reaching out to lenders over extension of repayment timelines and relaxations in loan contracts, it has been observed that a breach of financial covenants is not considered an immediate default. The consequence, in most cases, is an extra penalty of 1-2% of the outstanding loan, which is levied on the borrower until the covenant is cured within the requisite period. If financial covenants are not cured, i.e., not brought to the target ratio agreed in the contract within a 60-90 day period, the lender can call an event of default. However, companies are seeking relaxations on these penalties as well, citing covid-19 as a force majeure event," added Srivastava.