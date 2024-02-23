Industry
Borrowers are coming in droves, and banks are getting desperate
Summary
- Bankers said they are hoping the liquidity situation improves in the coming days with the expected pickup in government spending.
Mumbai: The frenzy for credit is forcing banks to issue costly certificates of deposit and tap a central bank window for money, at a time of scarce liquidity and weak deposit growth.
