Borrowers are coming in droves, and banks are getting desperate

According to a banker at a large state-owned bank, lenders are trying to raise some short-term funds and hoping that when inflation is under control, RBI will take care of the liquidity. Demand for CDs has shot up, he said. In fact, banks have issued CDs worth ₹44,657 crore in the fortnight ended 9 February, showed RBI data. These were issued in the interest rate range of 7.23-8.02%, as compared to ₹20,013 crore issued in the previous fortnight at 7.07-8.02%.