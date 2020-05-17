Even as the government’s stimulus leans heavily on credit flow to revive the economy, borrowers do not seem to be in a mood for more loans at the moment, bankers and experts said.

While banks have been sanctioning loans, customers are not utilizing their limits, awaiting the lifting of the lockdown and the restarting of economic activities, they said. Comparison between the loan sanction data from the finance ministry and credit flow data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) points to a divergence of more than ₹4 trillion.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office tweeted on 12 May that public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned ₹5.95 trillion in loans between 1 March and 8 May. RBI data on credit flow is available from 28 February to 24 April and shows incremental credit growth of ₹1.77 trillion between these two dates. To be sure, RBI data is on outstanding credit (net of repayments), but since most banks have said that around half of their borrowers have opted for the three-month moratorium, repayments are unlikely to have surpassed fresh disbursements. That apart, while the government data on sanctions is only for PSBs, the RBI data is for all scheduled commercial banks.

For working capital loans, banks sanction a borrowing limit, typically 1.5 times the actual disbursements, according to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings. But in the current scenario, borrowers do not want a debt pile-up in the absence of real cash flows and would rather wait for some clarity on the lifting of the lockdown, he said.

“The thing is that one does not want to borrow because if there are no or limited production activity and the customer is not able to sell the finished goods. Borrowers know that if they take money just because banks are giving an extra 10%, does not mean they will be able to sell the goods," said Sabnavis.

PSBs have been at the forefront of covid-19-related loans and have, since the lockdown, been providing emergency credit lines to small businesses, retail borrowers and even corporates. State Bank of India (SBI) was the first to announce a credit line of up to 10% of borrowers’ existing working capital loans.

Credit growth has been slackening for several quarters now and came in at 6.66% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth as on 24 April. In fact, between 27 March and 24 April, outstanding credit declined by ₹1.03 trillion, down 1% in the same period.

A senior banker at a large PSB said that while the trend is to defer taking loans during the lockdown, not all borrowers are averse to the idea. “Overall, I would say customers do not want to borrow now but keep their credit lines in place. They might need money immediately after the lockdown and want to keep the sanctioned limit in place," the banker said.

