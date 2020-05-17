Borrowers avoid fresh debt despite Centre’s push for credit flow

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office tweeted on 12 May that public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned ₹5.95 trillion in loans between 1 March and 8 May. RBI data on credit flow is available from 28 February to 24 April and shows incremental credit growth of ₹1.77 trillion between these two dates. To be sure, RBI data is on outstanding credit (net of repayments), but since most banks have said that around half of their borrowers have opted for the three-month moratorium, repayments are unlikely to have surpassed fresh disbursements. That apart, while the government data on sanctions is only for PSBs, the RBI data is for all scheduled commercial banks.