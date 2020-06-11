Borrowers in a fix as mortgage lenders seek fees to lower interest rates

For Anirudh B Balotiaa, a user experience researcher, the option was to pay ₹5,900 to HDFC Ltd in exchange for a reduced interest rate. According to Balotiaa, while the offer was enticing, he was not sure why he has to pay a fee for a floating rate loan. Another borrower, who did not wish to be named, said she received an email from her mortgage lender that it could reduce the interest rate by 80 basis points (bps) for a similar fee paid upfront.