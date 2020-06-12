Home loan borrowers seem to be in a fix over whether to wait for the external benchmark-linked lending rate to take effect, or to pay a fee to avail of the cheaper rates immediately, with banks and housing finance companies offering both options.

While interest rate changes on a new repo or other external benchmark-linked loans for banks take effect every quarter, the changes for housing finance companies take longer, as mortgage lenders base their rates on an internal benchmark of cost of funds.

For instance, State Bank of India’s repo-linked rate came down by 40 basis points (bps) after the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.

LIC Housing Finance’s prime lending rate, or PLR (its benchmark), has remained at 14.7% since January 2019, shows data from Myloancare.in.

To be sure, while banks charge a spread over their benchmark rate, mortgage firms calculate interest rates by subtracting a spread from their PLR.

Anirudh B. Balotiaa, a user experience researcher, opted to pay ₹5,900 to HDFC Ltd to reduce the interest rate on his home loan.

According to Balotiaa, while the offer was enticing, he was not sure why he had to pay a fee for a floating rate loan.

Another borrower, requesting anonymity, said she received an email from her mortgage lender with the option to reduce the interest rate by 80 bps for a similar amount paid upfront.

Housing finance companies Mint spoke to said they charge a fee only when a customer seeks a change in interest rates before the reset date.

All floating rate loans have a reset date when the prevalent interest rates replace the existing rate for a borrower.

“The fee is charged only in case of change of spread initiated by the customer or there is a out-of-turn request for reduction by the customer. The fee varies from ₹2,500 to ₹5,000, plus taxes," said an HDFC spokesperson, adding that in case the retail prime lending rate (RPLR) changes, the change in rate does not entail any fees and the impact of rate change is automatic.

An LIC HF spokesperson said in order to give the customers the benefit of lower rate of interest, the company is rewriting loans of customers based on their request.

“Under this special dispensation, the spread, that is, the mark down point from our reference rate (PLR) is also altered so that the benefits are passed on to the customer," he added. PNB HF said it will not be able to comment due to the silent period ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement.

An email query to the RBI remained unanswered. Analysts said mortgage lenders are slow in passing on interest rate cut benefits because of the difficulties in lowering their cost of funds.

Supreeta Nijjar, vice-president, financial sector ratings, Icra, said: “As of now, the lending rates for HFCs are 25-50 bps higher for the same category of borrower as compared to a bank. However, it has been noticed that the processing and the loan sanctioning time for HFCs are faster than some banks and therefore, many customers may be willing to pay a premium for better service."

An official at the National Housing Bank (NHB) said these companies often slip in a clause in the loan contract that allows them to charge a fee for change in loan rates. “Therefore, in 2013, NHB had introduced a section in the contract called the most important terms and conditions (MITC) which summarises the deal," said the NHB official, on condition of anonymity.

